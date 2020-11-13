FEMA webinars offering guidance to storm victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you been affected by any of the storms that made their way into Louisiana this year?
If so, FEMA wants to help you through various webinars.
The FEMA Community Education and Outreach is providing free webinars to help storm victims recovery.
Whether you are a homeowner, renter or business owner, FEMA webinars will cover a variety of topics including:
- FEMA disaster assistance
- FEMA Housing Mission
- U.S. Small Business Administration loans
- Flood mitigation techniques
- Wind mitigation techniques
- The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)
- Substantial Damage findings
- Increased Cost of Compliance for policyholders
If you are interested in attending any of these webinars, visit FEMA Connect Solutions for more information.
