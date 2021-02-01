Find out if you have unclaimed property in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Monday may have been National Unclaimed Property Day but it is not the only day you can see if you have an old check or refunds with your name on it.

According to the Louisiana State Treasurer’s office, more than $900 million in payroll checks, bank accounts, royalties, refunds, deposits, gift certificates, and life insurance payouts waiting to be claimed.

The assets are turned over each year by businesses and financial institutions who lose contact with the owners, according to a release.



“Even if you checked a year ago, it’s always a good idea to check again for Unclaimed Property. As quickly as we return lost money, we get even more in,” said State Treasurer John Schroder.

“One in six people has Unclaimed Property so the odds are pretty good that you’ll find something.”

To search for Unclaimed Property, visit www.latreasury.com. It’s absolutely free to search for and claim this money. If you’ve lived in another state, visit www.unclaimed.org/search for an interactive map of links to programs nationwide.