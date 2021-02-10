Fire officials investigating after 2 people found dead in Cotton Valley mobile home fire

Louisiana
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are dead in Webster Parish after an overnight fire.

The Cotton Valley Fire Department was called to a mobile home fire on Cvoc Road just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found the bodies of two people inside of the home.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available.

