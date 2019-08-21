Fire ravages Mooretown home; displaces three residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Three adults lost everything today when a fire ravaged their home in the Mooretown neighborhood.

Just before noon today, crews from the Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a home in the 4200 block of Ester Street.

Although the first unit arrived on the scene in only three minutes, firefighters reported the one-story wood-frame home had smoke pouring from the eaves.

There were no occupants inside the home when the fire started, but the owner of the home reported leaving the home, but returned in only a couple of minutes and noticed smoke near the roof.

While attempting to extinguish the blaze, firefighter safety became a concern. At that point, on-scene incident commander, Battalion 3 Capt. Reginald Lewis, instructed firefighters to exit the structure and fight the fire from the outside.

It took eight units and the efforts of 22 firefighters to bring the blaze under control, but there were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.

The home, however, sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, and the three adults who resided there lost all their belongings. The family was provided information to Louisiana’s 2-1-1 for victim assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

