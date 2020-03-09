First case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Baton Rouge

Along with the coronavirus, the West Nile Virus has made its way to Louisiana on the same day.

A representative of the East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control released this statement about the first case of the West Nile virus in Baton Rouge.

It is still early in the mosquito season and mosquitoes numbers are not high, but we did have a West Nile virus positive mosquito sample that was collected on March 2 in the Hollywood/Foster Dr. area of North Baton Rouge. This is the first positive mosquito sample in the state.

