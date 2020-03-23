First coronavirus death reported in NWLA as cases rise to 1,172

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first coronavirus death in Northwest Louisiana was reported Monday in Webster Parish as the number of cases statewide shot up to 1,172.

Reported deaths by age and parish in Louisiana as of March 23, 2020 (Source: Louisiana Department of Health)

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, a 44-year-old patient in Webster Parish has died of the coronavirus. Three cases in all have been reported there so far. Caddo Parish is now reporting 34 cases, 12 in Bossier Parish. DeSoto Parish now has five cases. Natchitoches Parish reported its first coronavirus Monday morning. The Natchitoches Regional Medical Center said it has treated a patient that tested positive for COVID-19.

Ouachita Parish has also now reported its first death, with 9 confirmed cases.

41 out of the state’s 64 parishes are now reporting cases.

The growth in confirmed cases come as more tests are being done by commercial labs and reported to the state’s health department. As of noon Monday, commercial labs had reported more than 4,300 tests. The state lab had completed just over 1,600.

Those new deaths in north Louisiana are two of the now 34 deaths reported statewide, up 14 since Saturday.

According to the LDH, a new cluster has been identified at a nursing facility in Ascension Parish. In addition to Lambeth House, where LDH has identified 42 COVID-19 patients and reported 9 deaths, the Department says there is now a second cluster at Chateau D’Ville in Donaldsonville, with 5 cases all identified Monday. LDH says it is working with this facility to help minimize the spread of this infection and has requested additional assistance from the CDC.



