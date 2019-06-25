First permits for the legal sale of CBD issued in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has begun issuing permits to allow businesses within the state to begin legally selling CBD products.

A total of 20 temporary permits were issued. The move comes less than three weeks after Act 164 of the 2019 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature legalized the sale of such products in the state.

“ATC employees have worked diligently to process the influx of CBD applications in just a short amount of time,” ATC Commissioner Juana Marine-Lombard said. “The agency is ready to provide the necessary support for this new industry in Louisiana.”

The temporary permits expire on February 29, 2020. Permanent permits will be issued only after ATC receives certification from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) that the applicant’s products comply with state law.

The permit application for hemp-derived CBD products is available on the ATC website, www.ATC.la.gov.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.