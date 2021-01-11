Five charged after alleged armed robbery in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Five men in St. Martin Parish face multiple charges following an alleged armed robbery at a home on Courville Road in Breaux Bridge.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery around 5:00 a.m. on January 2 and determined that the victim was leaving a house party when he was physically assaulted and robbed by five people.

He said the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Johnathan Taylor, Shamar Calais, Sherman Calais, Triston Meche, and Raushaun Williams have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery and face charges that include second degree battery, principle to armed robbery, armed robbery.



