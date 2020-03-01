Five killed, including 3 children, in two separate weekend house fires in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) Five people, including three children are dead after two house fires in Louisiana within two hours of each other.

The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says around 11 p.m. Saturday the bodies of a 48-year-old woman, 7-year-old girl, 4-year-old girl and a almost 5-month-old girl were found inside a home on the 3400 block of Wainwright Street in Alexandria.

The fire is under investigation with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Alexandria Fire Department.

The second house fire happened around 12:30 Sunday morning. The Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office says two people were inside a home on the 6200 block of Flag Street in the North East Baton Rouge area.

Firefighters say a woman in her late 30’s was able to escape unharmed and called 911.

Firefighters were able to find the body of a 51-year-old male inside the bedroom. Investigators say he was trying to escape the fire.

Investigators say unattended cooking was the cause of the fire.

The state fire marshal’s office says you can prevent fires by following these tips.