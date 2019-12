Football championship sidelines Louisiana inaugural ball

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards arrives to address supporters at his election night watch party in Baton Rouge, La. A re-election victory by Edwards has assured Democrats of an all-important place at the table when political maps are redrawn after the 2020 census for future elections to Congress and the state legislature. Edwards’ narrow triumph on Saturday marked the third significant win in a Southern state in two weeks for Democrats, following their takeover of the Virginia General Assembly and the defeat of Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

LOUISIANA (AP)- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won’t have an inaugural ball to celebrate the start of his second term in office.

The disruption to tradition is caused by college football’s national championship game. The Democratic governor will be sworn in for his second term, along with other statewide elected officials, on Jan. 13 on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol.

College football’s championship game is scheduled for that evening at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. That’s the same night that the inaugural ball would usually be held.

Edwards announced Wednesday that the scheduling conflict will sideline the ball. Tentative plans are being made for a “Governor’s Ball” in New Orleans to be held later in 2020.

