Former Caddo Clerk of Court Gary Loftin dies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Former Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Gary Lofton died Monday. He was 66.

Lofton began working in the Caddo Parish Clerk’s Office in 1975 and was elected Clerk of Court in 1999. He was re-elected for three subsequent terms, retiring in June 2016.

A certified clerk of court. Lofton served as an instructor for the LSU Clerk of Court Institute for the certification of Clerks of Court and Deputy Clerks in the State of Louisiana.

He was a past president of the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Clerks of Court Association, the Retirement and Relief Board of the Louisiana Clerks of Court Association, and the Louisiana Clerks Remote Access Authority Board.

In addition, he was an active member of the International Association of Clerks, Recorders, Election Officials and Treasurers, the Caddo-Bossier Association for Retarded Citizens, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Holy Angels.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 6 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 204 Patton Ave. in Shreveport.

