Former DeSoto Parish judge charged with threatening men with gun

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A retired judge in DeSoto Parish was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill three men outside of their home.

On Wednesday Robert Burgess, a former 42nd Judicial District Court Judge, was taken into custody by Mansfield Police for an incident in the 1000 block of Highland Dr.

According to Mansfield Police Assistant Chief Billy Locke, three men told officers that Burgess was armed with a gun when he approached them in their front yard and threatened to kill them.

After investigators gathered victim and witness statements Burgess was arrested at the scene for Aggravated Assault.

Burgess was later released on bond.

