Free virtual instruction training offered to Louisiana teachers, principals

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana teachers and principals will now receive free training that will help them provide better instruction to virtual students.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced Friday that the training is available to educators starting this month.

The three-part online training series will help teachers and principals understand high-quality virtual instruction and give them tools, templates and resources for strengthening their lessons and engaging students.

Leaders will also receive resources to help them coach teachers and provide strong feedback to improve. The sessions are optional. Educators can decide when to take each of the three 90-minute sessions based on their schedule, with after-school, evening and weekend opportunities available for teachers.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said, “Virtual learning has improved leaps and bounds compared to March when school buildings were closed, but it’s vital we continue to support our educators as they learn this new method of instruction. I’m grateful for partners who invest in our educators so they can be at their best for children as we grow and learn together.”

The virtual training series is being provided by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, a non-profit that has worked with Louisiana educators for more than two decades to strengthen instructional practices and currently supports educators in about 300 schools across the state.

NIET has been training thousands of teachers and leaders on how to translate effective instructional strategies into the virtual environment.

NIET CEO Dr. Candice McQueen said, “Louisiana teachers have been quickly adapting to virtual and hybrid environments, and state leaders know they need ongoing support to build confidence and understanding for teaching online. This statewide initiative reinforces that Louisiana is a national leader in prioritizing educators’ professional learning and investing in their development. Educators’ demand for this kind of accessible training and support is high, and the state’s response to quickly develop and provide high-quality support to all educators will strengthen virtual teaching and learning.”

Training sessions are taught live and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sessions are spread out over the fall and spring semesters.

Registration is now open, but seats are limited for each district or school system. Teachers should connect with their immediate supervisor to see if seats are available to attend. More details and registration information are available at niet.org.

This is the latest virtual instruction resource the Department has offered school systems.

The LDOE is partnering with Google and FriEd Technology to provide a series of webinars to enhance teachers’ Google skills and practices for digital learning.

In August, the Department released virtual learning guides for families and educators. The Department has also released modified operations guides to help educators serve students with disabilities and English Learners.

