Funding for crossing guards in Shreveport?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Councilwoman Levette Fuller is introducing an ordinance that could have an impact on funding for school crossing guards.

The Shreveport City Council voted back in May to reduce funding for school crossing guards at intersections across Shreveport.

Last week the Caddo Parish School Board approved its 2019-2020 budget that allocates $12,500 dollars for crossing guards. The same dollar figure in last year’s budget.

The ordinance being introduced in Tuesday’s Council meeting would transfer $75,000 budgeted in Shreveport Police’s improvement and equipment fund to the general fund operating reserves.

Councilwoman Fuller says she wants to continue negotiations on the crossing guard issue.

The Council meeting today at 3 p.m. at Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

