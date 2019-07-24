Funeral services announced for man allegedly killed by stranger over parking spot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Funeral arrangements have been announced for a man fatally shot by a stranger, allegedly over a parking dispute in Anderson Island.

Services for Roderick Gaut, 40, will be held a 1 p.m. Saturday at Word of God Ministries at 6645 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport, and the family will receive friends beginning at noon Saturday.

Gaut was shot after he and his family arrived to a family member’s home in the 1200 block of East Washington Street for a repast following the funeral of his wife’s uncle at Stoner Hill Baptist Church.

After parking, a neighbor of the relative came outside and objected to where Gaut parked. After what Shreveport police described as a brief exchange, the neighbor allegedly opened fire on Gaut.

Gaut was rushed to Ochsner’s LSU Health where he died 30 minutes later. The suspect was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.

