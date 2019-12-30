Funeral services announced for pilot in fatal Lafayette plane crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY/KTAL) – Funeral services for the pilot in the plane crash that killed five over the weekend in Lafayette have been announced.

Ian Biggs, 51, was the pilot of a two-engine Piper Cheyenne that crashed Saturday near a post office about a minute after taking off from the Lafayette Regional Airport. The plane was en route to the Peach Bowl playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma. Also among those who died was sports broadcaster Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU coach Steven Ensminger.

A celebration of life and memorial for Biggs will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. will be held at Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Avenue in Lafayette.

Visitation has been set from 9 a.m. until the funeral service begins.

