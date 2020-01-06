Future of fish farming in federal waters at issue in court

A commercial fishing boat sails along a waterway near the South Pass of the Mississippi River on the coast of Lousiana, Tuesday, April 19, 2011. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appeals court is deciding whether a government agency has the authority to permit fish farming in federal waters.

A federal judge in New Orleans has already said the National Marine Fisheries Service lacks the authority to draw up regulations for offshore fish farms.

An attorney for commercial and recreational fishing interests, food safety advocates and conservationists agreed in arguments Monday. He said Congress must first address the complicated issues involved.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard the case and is expected to rule later this year.

