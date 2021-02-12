GoFundMe set up for two sanitation workers hailed as heroes for their help to kidnapped New Iberia girl

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Pelican Waste has established a GoFundMe for two of its employees who have gained national attention for their help to rescue a kidnapped girl while on the job.

Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine were working their early morning sanitation shift Monday when they spotted a vehicle that matched one included in an Amber Alert hours earlier.

Merrick blocked the alleged kidnapping suspect’s vehicle while calling 911 and waiting for authorities to arrive.

Pelican Waste had this to say on the GoFundMe it created to salute the two workers:

This fund is for those wishing to donate to Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine for their heroic acts that led to the safe return of a missing 10-year-old girl in New Iberia, LA.

Because of Dion’s great eye, he spotted the abductor’s car in an abandoned field on his Pelican Waste garbage truck route the morning of 2/8/21. He blocked the sedan from escaping while calling 911 until authorities arrived.

At Pelican Waste we strive for a family atmosphere and try to emanate that to our workers. We are super proud of the genuine efforts by these valued employees now and always. In fact, all of our Pelican Waste team have been heroically working without fail during the pandemic quietly, professionally, and consistently serving the communities where we collect garbage & debris. They often respond in other ways while on the road. This was an exceptional thing that may very well have saved a little girl’s life.