Good Samaritan Funeral Home gives back to hospital workers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “We just felt like we needed to do something for the people on the front lines while we sit on the sidelines.”

Good Samaritan Funeral Home delivered pizzas to hospital workers across the city today, hoping to brighten the day of those fighting the virus first-hand.

“We are grateful to medical professionals and hospital staff for securing the front line during the pandemic,” says Good Samaritan CEO Winnifred H. Jackson, Esq. “Providing an afternoon and evening meal is our way of showing support.”

With deliveries to Oschner Health, Christus Shreveport, and the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center among others, the staff at Good Samaritan believe they got a positive response.

“There were a bunch of smiling faces, for sure,” says Brian Walls, an attendant for Good Samaritan. “It was nice to do something good for them while they continue to fight for us.”