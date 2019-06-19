Gospel singer’s life is honored after tragic accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A godly man and local musician loses his life in a tragic accident over the weekend.

His band members and pastor came together to remember his life.

John Pettaway was 77-years-old when he passed away on Sunday. The people who knew him said he leaves behind a good legacy and was a great man.

Known for his voice and kind personality, Pettaway sang traditional gospel with his group The Mighty Ambassadors. They are a well-known group who have traveled the country.

Pettaway was a deacon at Lone Star Baptist Church in Shreveport and Pastor Calvin Kimble said he knew Pettaway since he was a 13 years old.

“He was the most wonderful, kind-hearted man you would have ever met. He was a Christian man,” Pastor Kimble said.

Kimble went to the hospital the night of the accident. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said Pettaway was tragically crushed beneath his truck when he thought he had in park while closing the gate outside his home in Keachie.

Kimble said he was sitting with John’s son and brother when they received the news from the doctors.

“We were just were totally numb because John was so active. The Sunday before last he sang here at the church. The last song he sung here was ‘Jesus Be A Fence Around Me’,” Kimble said.

Pettaway leaves behind two sons and grandchildren. Along with a legacy of treating others right.

“Mr. Pettaway was the type of person where he loved everybody. He got along with everybody. He had a smile for everybody,” said Mary Dennis, friend and booking manager.

His gospel group came together Tuesday night to remember their friend.

“It’s like losing a brother. The phrase that comes to me is shock and awe,” said Don Crawford, gospel group member.

“He’s a good man. He’ll always give you a good word and be there for you when you need,” said Ronald Crawford, gospel group member.

Larry Thorn knew him for 28 years.

“I’ve sang with him for the past 12 years and there’s no place I’d rather be than with John Pettaway,” said Larry Thorn, gospel group member.

Thorn’s son Fredrick said he called him ‘Uncle John.’

“From the first time I met him, it was always a smile. Love him to death. He’s got an infectious smile. So if you ever run across him, you’ll never forget him and he’ll never be forgotten,” said Fredrick Thorn, gospel group member.

They said you never know when life will end, but they know their friend John is back home with the Lord.

Mr. Pettaway’s funeral is this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Praise Temple Baptist Church. The public is invited to attend.

The public is also invited to his family visitation this Friday night at 7 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church.