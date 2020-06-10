Gov. Edwards set to give COVID-19 briefing at 2:30

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold another briefing Wednesday on the status of COVID-19 in Louisiana and the state’s response.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. from the State Capitol in Baton Rouge.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana had risen to 43,612 and 2,844 have died from the virus.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.