Gov. Edwards requests $175M be moved from Main Street Recovery Program to coronavirus relief

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards is asking that $175 million in unspent money from the Main Street Recovery Program be moved to help local governments and businesses hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The request was made in a letter sent Friday to the Senate President and Speaker of the House in Louisiana.

The request for reallocation of the $175 million is broken down as follows:

$75 million in funding to the state’s unemployment trust fund

$75 million to local governments most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis

$25 million in grants for businesses closed in Phase 2 and Phase 3 of Louisiana’s COVID response, such as bars.

One of the most important things the Legislature can do in this upcoming session is to fix the Main Street program and to re-allocate the CARES Act funding to where it is needed,” Gov. Edwards wrote. “While this reallocation will not meet all of the needs that we have for local governments and the Unemployment Trust Fund, it will go a long way towards providing for stability in the local governments most affected by COVID-19 and helping to prevent crippling tax increases on businesses because of the likely insolvency of the trust fund. Gov. John Bel Edwards letter to Louisiana Senate President and Speaker of the House

In addition, under his executive authority, the governor noted in a news release on the request that has amended his Public Health Emergency to suspend the solvency tax levied on employers under law when the Unemployment Trust Fund reaches a certain level, directing Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie to not impose the solvency tax at this time.

Currently, the governor’s office says Louisiana’s trust fund balance is $49.4 million. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Louisiana had the 17th healthiest trust fund in the country, with a balance of over $1 billion.

“While we will have to work together and with our Congressional delegation to address the long-term need to replenish our trust fund balance, I am confident that we can all agree that we need additional time to recover from this emergency before there should be any consideration of the solvency tax.” Gov. Edwards wrote.

It remains to be seen whether any action will be taken on the governor’s request during the Special Session set to begin Monday.

