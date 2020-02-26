Gov. Edwards calls for judge to resign over the user of racial slurs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says a judge should resign after admitting to using racial slurs in angry text messages.

23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc has apologized for the use of racial slurs in a text message.

The Baton Rouge NAACP and The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus also called on the judge Wednesday to immediately leave the position, saying if she refused to do so, the state’s Judiciary Commission should start an independent investigation of her conduct.

In his statement, Gov. Edwards says the state deserves better.

Today, I'm calling on 23rd Judicial Judge Jessie LeBlanc to resign. The admitted and repeated use of racial slurs by a judge who has taken an oath to administer justice fairly and impartially is wrong, period. #lagov #lalege



There is never any circumstance or context in which such derogatory and degrading language is okay. Sadly, inequities still exist in society & in our judicial system. Judge LeBlanc has compromised her ability to preside as a judge & she has damaged the judiciary. #lagov #lalege — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 26, 2020

She should resign. The people of the 23rd Judicial District and our state deserve better. #lagov #lalege — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 26, 2020

The district includes Assumption, Ascension and St. James parishes.

