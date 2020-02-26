Gov. Edwards calls for judge to resign over the user of racial slurs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says a judge should resign after admitting to using racial slurs in angry text messages.
23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc has apologized for the use of racial slurs in a text message.
The Baton Rouge NAACP and The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus also called on the judge Wednesday to immediately leave the position, saying if she refused to do so, the state’s Judiciary Commission should start an independent investigation of her conduct.
In his statement, Gov. Edwards says the state deserves better.
The district includes Assumption, Ascension and St. James parishes.
