Gov. Edwards cautiously optimistic about phase two reopening

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Gov. John Bel Edwards says he is cautiously optimistic about saying Louisiana is on the right track to move into phase two of reopening. The Governor announced at Wedneday’s press conference for the first time in two months, the number of people in the hospital has dropped below 800. The state is close to hitting it’s 200,000 Covid-19 test goal for the month of May. Around 179,000 tests have been administered, leaving more than 20,000 left to give in the last few days of the month.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of cooperation there is only one way to go from number 2 in the country for per-capita cases to number 9,” Edwards said. “To have the highest growth rate of anywhere in the country and perhaps in the world of cases, to where we are today, that’s because of the people.”

Edwards said there is no data so far that would indicate a surge in cases of Covid-19 during this phase one reopening period, but he isn’t ready to make a decision on whether or not the state is ready for phase two. “I am encouraged but I am not making any announcement today, that announcement will be made next week,” Edwards said.

The Governor announced there is one death and 13 cases of the rare childhood illness/inflammatory syndrome “MIS-C” that seems to be connected to Covid-19. The condition inflames different body parts including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

Edwards said wearing masks, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing will have a direct impact on lowering numbers. “The point is it has never left so we shouldn’t talk about whether or not it’s going to come back, it’s still here and as long as it’s going to be here and we don’t have a vaccine there is a new normal,” Edwards said.