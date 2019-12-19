Gov. Edwards declares a State of Emergency due to severe weather and tornadoes

BATON ROUGE, La. (La. Gov. Press Release) — Governor John Bel Edwards declared a State of Emergency in Louisiana Wednesday due to an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes across several different areas.

A line of storms associated with a cold front moved across the state Tuesday bringing heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadic activity, with at least one confirmed EF-1 tornado.

Many parishes have reported downed power lines, debris and damage to numerous structures. Beauregard, Rapides, Vernon and Webster Parishes have reported significant damage. One fatality related to the storms has also been reported in Vernon Parish.

The National Weather Service offices that cover Louisiana continue to perform surveys to determine the exact number of tornadoes. This Emergency Declaration allows the state of Louisiana to provide additional assistance to the impacted areas.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family who died during this severe weather outbreak.” Gov. Edwards said.

“After surveying several of the areas impacted by the storms from the air and on the ground, we are fortunate there are not more injuries. Today, I declared a state of emergency in Louisiana. We expect several parishes to declare an emergency as they transition from the response mode to the recovery mode. This step will allow us to provide assistance where needed and start the overall recovery process at the state level.”

The declaration can be found here.

