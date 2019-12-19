Live Now
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Gov. Edwards declares a State of Emergency due to severe weather and tornadoes

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (La. Gov. Press Release) — Governor John Bel Edwards declared a State of Emergency in Louisiana Wednesday due to an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes across several different areas.

A line of storms associated with a cold front moved across the state Tuesday bringing heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadic activity, with at least one confirmed EF-1 tornado. 

Many parishes have reported downed power lines, debris and damage to numerous structures. Beauregard, Rapides, Vernon and Webster Parishes have reported significant damage.  One fatality related to the storms has also been reported in Vernon Parish.

The National Weather Service offices that cover Louisiana continue to perform surveys to determine the exact number of tornadoes. This Emergency Declaration allows the state of Louisiana to provide additional assistance to the impacted areas.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family who died during this severe weather outbreak.” Gov. Edwards said.

“After surveying several of the areas impacted by the storms from the air and on the ground, we are fortunate there are not more injuries. Today, I declared a state of emergency in Louisiana. We expect several parishes to declare an emergency as they transition from the response mode to the recovery mode. This step will allow us to provide assistance where needed and start the overall recovery process at the state level.”

The declaration can be found here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

56° / 29°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 56° 29°

Thursday

58° / 33°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 58° 33°

Friday

54° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 54° 39°

Saturday

52° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 52° 39°

Sunday

60° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 60° 40°

Monday

65° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 65° 39°

Tuesday

66° / 44°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 66° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

8 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

9 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

10 PM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

11 PM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

12 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

4 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

5 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

6 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

7 AM
Clear
10%
30°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

49°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

45°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories