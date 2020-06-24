Gov. Edwards & Donna Edwards urge Louisiana residents to take precautions against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Governor John Bel Edwards and his wife, Donna Edwards, are urging the people of Louisiana to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

According to the Office of the Governor, Gov. Edwards and Mrs. Edwards released new PSAs Wednesday as positive coronavirus cases rise across the state.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 52,477 on Wednesday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 3,039.

That’s an increase of 882 cases and 18 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Mrs. Edwards also released another PSA, encouraging parents to set good examples for children as the state works to slow the spread of COVID-19.

