Gov. Edwards expected to announce decision Thursday on next phase in coronavirus reopening

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Thursday morning whether Louisiana will move into a new phase of reopening.

The governor is scheduled to hold a media briefing at 10:30 a.m. about the state's response to COVID-19 after hosting a Unified Command Group meeting.

The current Phase 2 order, which has been in place since June 5 after three extensions, is set to expire on Friday. Under the order expanded when it was extended in July, bars have been closed to on-site consumption, gatherings have been limited to 50 people or less, and masks have been mandated in public whenever social distancing is not possible.

Typically, the governor has announced decisions on reopening plans the Tuesday before the current order expires, but Edwards said in a briefing Tuesday that he had not yet met with state health officials or the White House Coronavirus Task Force to go over the gating criteria he has used to determine the next steps. Those meetings have since taken place.

To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.

The governor has also warned that schools reopening across the state along with all of the additional movement resulting from Hurricane Laura and a slowdown in testing, as well as the possibility that the Labor Day weekend, could result in a spike similar to the one that followed Memorial Day are all factors in the decision.

Louisiana reported 1,511 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 154,955 and total deaths to 4,970.

