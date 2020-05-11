Gov. Edwards expected to make decision Monday on whether state will begin Phase 1 of reopening

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Monday if Louisiana can begin phased reopenings.

Edwards said to expect an announcement on whether he will extend the Stay at Home order on Monday, May 11, during his afternoon press briefing.

The governor’s Stay at Home Order expires on May 15, meaning some businesses will be allowed to reopen in a limited capacity the next day unless it is extended.

Tomorrow, Gov. Edwards will make an announcement about the Stay at Home order and provide an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19. #lagov #lalege



⏰: 2:30 pm

🎥: https://t.co/DTNQGJ59Le

💻: https://t.co/vSvlRpr0Dy pic.twitter.com/Hl8KmhuJcJ — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 10, 2020

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.