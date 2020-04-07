Gov. Edwards is taking your questions in today’s COVID-19 briefing
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is will answer coronavirus-related questions from the public during his daily briefing Tuesday afternoon.
The governor put out the call for questions in a tweet Tuesday morning.
The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- City of Monroe asking residents to stop flushing disinfectant, baby wipes
- 42 deaths from COVID-19 reported in NWLA; 26 are in Caddo Parish
- Centenary College brings annual Easter Sunrise Service to your home
- Statewide live stream set for Wednesday to give tips on managing anxiety amid pandemic
- Gov. Edwards is taking your questions in today’s COVID-19 briefing