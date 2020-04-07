Breaking News
42 deaths from COVID-19 reported in NWLA; 26 are in Caddo Parish
Gov. Hutchinson, ADH Secretary update on state's COVID-19 response.
Gov. Edwards is taking your questions in today's COVID-19 briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is will answer coronavirus-related questions from the public during his daily briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The governor put out the call for questions in a tweet Tuesday morning.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

