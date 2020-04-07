Gov. Edwards is taking your questions in today’s COVID-19 briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is will answer coronavirus-related questions from the public during his daily briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The governor put out the call for questions in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Have a COVID-19 related question for Gov. Edwards? Submit a question to AskJBE@la.gov, and the Governor will answer your question at his daily 2:30 p.m. press briefing. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/pMbLowZOxS — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 7, 2020

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

