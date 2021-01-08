Gov. Edwards issues statement after LDH announces second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported in the state in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 105 new COVID-19 deaths Friday. The only day with a higher number of deaths was April 14, 2020, when 129 deaths were reported. More than 7,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Today, Louisiana is reporting 105 new COVID deaths, the second highest number since April of last year. We have lost nearly ten months of hard work to slow the spread of COVID in our state and, despite all warnings from medical professionals and public officials, some people still insist on ignoring the mitigation measures that are proven to work, including wearing face masks. Today, we mourn the loss of 7,833 Louisianans to this illness. These are people’s children and parents and friends and coworkers. They are our neighbors. They are our sisters and brothers. This should weigh heavily on the hearts of all Louisianans every time they leave their homes while COVID is so rampant. During this pandemic, each and every choice we make can have catastrophic impacts on our health and the health of those around us. As more people are infected, as our hospitals again reach their capacity, please do what is right – wear your mask, avoid gathering with people outside of your household, stay at home and get tested when you have symptoms, practice social distancing and wash your hands. As of today, nearly 100,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in Louisiana, which is good news, but the vaccine will not stop this current surge. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but it will not matter if we do not get there. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

Two days after recording new all-time highs in single-day reporting with 6,882, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a second straight drop in new cases on Friday. The LDH reported 3,372 new cases overnight.

The total number of cases statewide is now 341,431.