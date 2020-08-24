Gov. Edwards: Latest data still has Louisiana in red for COVID-19 cases, but improving

Louisiana has reported 622 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 143,566 and total deaths to 4,623.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana is still considered to have a high rate of new COVID-19 cases by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, but the data is improving.

“The data still has Louisiana red for cases, at more than 100 cases per 100,000 population over the previous seven days,” Edwards said, referring to the latest summary from the task force on a review of the state’s data and recommendations for reopening.

“But there is no doubt that our case growth is slowing and so we are appreciative of the work the people of Louisiana are doing but because we are still red, we know we have a lot of work left to do in that regard with respect to the percent positivity, so the percentage of tests that we’re administering that yield a positive result, that number is down to 8% across the state as of last week, which is an improvement.”

The current extended Phase 2 emergency order is set to expire on Friday, August 28. During a briefing Sunday morning on the two major storms aiming for the Louisiana Gulf Coast, Edwards said that it is unclear yet how the order might be affected.

Louisiana reported 622 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 143,566 and total deaths to 4,623.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 8,643 tests reported to the state since Sunday, bringing the total number of tests to 1,772,481.

“The new case increase may not match the difference between Friday and today’s total cases because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases in addition to geographic reassignments that may occur,” according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for most of these cases (99.7%) fall between August 17 and August 24, 2020.

71% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 31% of these cases.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalization data has not yet been updated for Monday. As of Sunday, the state’s data showed 941 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, dipping below 1,000 for the first time since July 6. Of those, 152 were on mechanical ventilators.

The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 continued to drop as well, from 202 on Friday to 187 on Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators remains at 17.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 14,168 and there are now 546 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 45 new cases reported in NWLA on Monday, 24 were in Caddo Parish and eight were in Bossier, which also reported another death.

Natchitoches Parish has added five new cases and one new death. Claiborne reported four new cases, Webster two. De Soto and Sabine reported one new case each and Bienville reported none.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,180 case(s) | 310 death(s) | 623 state tests | 120,512 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,557 case(s) | 91 death(s) | 275 state tests | 48,070 commercial tests

De Soto – 803 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 93 state tests | 10,871 commercial tests

Webster – 988 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 189 state tests | 16,200 commercial tests

Claiborne – 331 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 159 state tests | 5,428 commercial tests

Bienville – 403 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 311 state tests | 6,513 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 894 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 513 state tests | 11,379 commercial tests

Sabine – 712 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 205 state tests | 8,955 commercial tests

Red River – 300 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 445 state tests | 3,100 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 22,935 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 816 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

