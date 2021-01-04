Gov. Edwards’ office staffer tests positive for COVID-19, 2 other staffers quarantined

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Gov. Edwards’ office, the staffer tested positive during the New Year’s holiday, and two additional staff members who were deemed to have close contact with this person are quarantining, per guidance from the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The staffer did not have close contact with Gov. Edwards.