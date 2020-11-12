Gov. Edwards office staffer tests positive for COVID-19, another staffer in quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thursday morning the Governor’s office disclosed that the person, who tested positive on Tuesday, is in isolation and did not have close contact with Gov. Edwards.

One other staff member who had close contact with this person is quarantining for 14 days from exposure, per guidance from the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.