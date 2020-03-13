Gov. Edwards speaks after shutting down all K-12 public schools through April 13

BATON ROUGE — The number of cases in Louisiana is now up to 36.

Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the number in a 3 p.m. briefing Friday shortly after signing a proclamation shutting down all K-12 public schools in Louisiana.

The proclamation closes all K-12 public schools statewide effective Monday, March 16 resuming Monday, April 13, as Louisiana seeks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. also immediately halts any gathering of more than 250 people until Monday, April 13.

The Governor spoke about the state’s response at a joint media briefing with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell at New Orleans City Hall.

“We are at an inflection point now and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness. That is why I am issuing this order today, ending all events of more than 250 people, closing our schools, and reducing the amount of face-to-face public interaction at state government buildings,” Gov. Edwards said. “In a separate executive order, I will grant Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s request to move our upcoming elections for April and May to June and July. The limits on gatherings of 250 people or more statewide is based on federal CDC guidance given the community spread which we are currently experiencing. These steps are necessary to protect the health and safety of the people of Louisiana from the risk of COVID-19.”

Read this proclamation here.

