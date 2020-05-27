Gov. Edwards orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen trooper

A photo provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Trooper George Baker, 33, who died Sunday, May 24, 2020, days after he was struck by another law enforcement vehicle as he aided in a pursuit of two suspects. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

BATON ROUGE,La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all public buildings to honor a state trooper who recently died in the line of duty.

Gov. Edwards announced Wednesday that flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 28 as an expression of respect for Louisiana State Police Trooper George Baker.

Trooper Baker, who was struck during a police chase last week in Hammond, died Sunday from his injuries. He is survived by his wife Heather, daughter Harper, his parents, sisters, and extended family.

Baker served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years, deploying on a combat tour in the Middle East, before serving with the Greensburg Police Department, St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police.

Gov. Edwards said, “As a United States Marine, Greensburg Police Officer, St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and Louisiana State Police Officer, Trooper Baker dedicated his life to serving and protecting others. Even after his passing, Trooper Baker continued to help those in need by donating his organs. He lived the Louisiana State Police values of courtesy, loyalty, and service every day, and his integrity and bravery will long be remembered. I ask the people of Louisiana to continue to lift up Trooper Baker, his family, friends, and colleagues in prayer as we all mourn this great loss.”

Click here for the executive order.

