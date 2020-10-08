Gov. Edwards: President Trump approves Louisiana’s request for a Federal Emergency Declaration in advance of Hurricane Delta

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state’s response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late Wednesday that President Donald Trump has approved his request for a federal emergency declaration in advance of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall along Louisiana’s coastline.

“I appreciate President Trump’s quick action on approving my request for a federal emergency declaration for Hurricane Delta, which will impact Louisiana’s coastline beginning on Friday,” Gov. Edwards said. “We have been working with our federal and local partners to prepare for and quickly respond to this hurricane, even as we continue to recover from Hurricane Laura and manage the COVID-19 public health emergency. All who live in South Louisiana should be preparing for Hurricane Delta and plan to be in place by Thursday evening as we prepare to weather yet another strong hurricane.”

The emergency declaration authorizes FEMA Public Assistance, which is generally for government entities, to support Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Delta.

Per the declaration, FEMA is authorized to provide Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance for the parishes of Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Livingston, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

FEMA is also authorized to provide Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance for the parishes of Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.