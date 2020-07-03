Gov. Edwards releases new COVID-19 PSA with Louisiana singer Amanda Shaw

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Governor John Bel Edwards released a new COVID-19 PSA Friday featuring Louisiana singer Amanda Shaw, encouraging everyone to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases and hospitalizations.

“Today’s case count is sobering and further emphasizes why now more than ever we need to do all that we can to prevent this virus from getting out of control,” Gov. Edwards said in a released statement.

“That’s why I’m grateful to Amanda for doing her part and encouraging everyone to do theirs to help Louisiana reverse course. Wearing a mask is one of the best things we can do to slow the spread, which is even more important during this holiday weekend. The virus is alive and well throughout Louisiana. Our behavior will make all the difference. Let’s work together to slow the spread.”

“Wearing a mask is an easy thing to do and can have such a big impact on reducing the spread of this virus,” said Amanda Shaw.

“I’m proud to join Gov. Edwards in this effort in asking everyone to take it seriously. Do it for yourself and do it for your neighbor. Let’s Mask Up and keep Louisiana safe.”

