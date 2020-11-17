Gov. Edwards’ releases statement congratulating Rep. Cedric Richmond on new role

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has released a statement congratulating Rep. Cedric Richmond on his new role in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

On Tuesday Gov. Edwards offered congratulatory remarks to Rep. Richmond who will become the Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

“Congratulations to Congressman Cedric Richmond on his new role in President-elect Joe Biden’s White House. I appreciate his partnership during his time in Congress, especially as Louisiana has battled natural disasters and, now, a pandemic. Though I know his constituents will miss him, his voice, and his advocacy, having a Louisianan in such a prominent role will be good for our state and our people. I look forward to working with him and working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris to address the needs of Louisianans and move our state forward. I will consult with Congressman Richmond about the timing of his resignation from Congress and with the Secretary of State and other leaders in his district about the best time for a special election to fill his seat when it is vacant.”