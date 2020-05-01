Gov. Edwards releases two new PSAs, encourages citizens to follow stay-at-home order to slow COVID-19 spread

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gives an update on the spread of coronavirus in the state of Louisiana, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at GOHSEP in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards released two new PSAs Friday, encouraging citizens to abide by the extended Stay at Home Order to slow the spread of Covid-19, and to meet the White House guidelines for entering Phase One.

“A new day is coming for Louisiana and it will be here before we know it,” Gov. Edwards said in a released statement Friday morning.”

“I have extended the Stay at Home Order until May 15 to give all of us a little more time to slow the spread of the coronavirus so that we can begin to enter Phase One. We’ve made some gains but are not out of the woods, yet. Your safety is my main concern. I want to get our economy going again and have no doubt we will. How soon depends on you.”

The new PSA on preparation for Phase One can be seen here.

The new PSA on social distancing guidelines can be seen here.

Members of the public can continue to get information from the Governor’s office on Coronavirus.la.gov and by texting LACOVID to 67283.

