Gov. Edwards requests Federal Disaster Declaration for Louisiana Fisheries impacted by Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE – On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to U.S. Sec. of Commerce Wilbur Ross requesting a federal fishery disaster be declared due to the profound and continuing impacts of Hurricane Laura on Louisiana’s fishing communities.

This declaration would help in obtaining federal financial assistance for fishers, processors, docks, and for the state to help rehabilitate the important fishery species upon which the Louisiana seafood industry relies.

In the letter, Gov. Edwards writes: