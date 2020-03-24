Gov. Edwards requests major disaster declaration for Louisiana to combat spread of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is requesting a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Louisiana as the number of cases of COVID-19 grows and the state’s efforts to combat the spread of illness intensifies.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the governor’s office said the declaration would allow the federal government to provide additional support for state and local agencies in dealing with the growing public health threat.

Gov. Edwards said as of March 22 state and local governments have incurred more than $65.6 million in costs associated with this disaster.

Louisiana has the third highest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. A top priority of the state is to ensure that the healthcare system doesn’t become overwhelmed.

Gov. Edwards added that we only have 381 ICU beds available. With the current rate of new virus cases our hospital current capacity to successfully treat infected patients will be exceeded.

Meanwhile, Lake Bisitineau State Park was among several state parks that were opened as isolation sites to receive quarantined patients. Trailers have also been purchased to house over 300 patients.

The state has also provided a significant amount of resources in the form of Personal Protective Equipment such as over 26,000 1 gallon bottles of antibacterial soap, over 84,000 standard earloop face masks, over 24,000 surgical gowns, and over 150,000 nitrile gloves.

“It is still impossible to know exactly how long the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Louisiana, but what we do know is that we have more cases per capita than every state, except for New York and Washington. Sadly, 34 people have died in Louisiana and our case count continues to rise, which is why we need additional federal aid,” said Gov. Edwards. “We have overwhelmed our stocks of key resources needed for our hospitals, first responders and emergency managers. There will be a long-lasting impact on the state of Louisiana, and we have taken aggressive mitigation measures to fight the spread of COVID-19. I have been appreciative of the support of the federal government, especially Vice President Mike Pence’s COVID-19 task force, and I am hopeful FEMA will quickly approve our request as we continue our response and work towards recovery.”

Gov. Edwards listed in his request areas where the state has suffered and continues to suffer.

CONCENTRATION OF DAMAGES:

Louisiana relies heavily on petroleum industry and a number of advanced chemical plant operations and refineries are reducing shifts to minimums required for operations which has taken a devastating toll on state revenues.

Significant disruption in retail and service sector businesses and a report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association estimated that over $65,000 jobs in Louisiana’s hotel industry have been eliminated or will be as a result of COVID-19.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported on Thursday, March 19 that its unemployment claims count for the week had reached 30,000 compared to 1,698 for the previous week, representing a nearly 1,700% increase.

SPECIAL POPULATIONS:



First responders and essential personnel are putting their own health at risk while working. If they become infected it will present another challenge to an already strained healthcare system. Gov. Edwards is gravely concerned about a massive shortage of provider health care workers.

Major concern for elderly population, who remain indoors and need additional support to accomplish basic household living tasks.

Care and resources for school children, which is causing a massive amount of effort to provide meals and establish platforms for distance learning.

FEEDING LOUISIANA:

More volunteers are needed to continue regular food distribution, as well any potential increased demand for emergency food.

There is shortage of supplies for Feeding Louisiana which is affecting whether they can continue to operate. Non-TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) food items are reaching critically low levels.

Food banks are reporting that they will likely run out of these items in the next several days.

Louisiana food banks are spending up to $150,000 daily to purchase non-TEFAP items for distribution, straining, organizational budgets.

Click here to read the declaration request.

Gov. Edwards is set to hold a briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus from Baton Rouge Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Watch the stream live here or on the Arklatexhomepage app.

Gov. Edwards previously issued a Public Health Emergency on March 11 in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana. So far, COVID-19 has affected 1,172 people in 44 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes.

