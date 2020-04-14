Gov. Edwards: School to resume for students, but not in-person

MONROE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects to issue a proclamation Tuesday announcing that school will resume for students in the near future, but he stopped short of saying exactly what form that will take.

As part of his daily press briefing, Edwards said he didn’t want to get ahead of himself, expecting that tomorrow he will issue a broader proclamation on the fate of the school year. Edwards said education would continue, but that distance learning will likely be held to finish the K-12 school year.

The school term is scheduled to end May 20. Edwards said that both the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, as well as local school districts will make more detailed announcements to parents on how the school year will play out.

Gov. Edwards is set to hold another briefing Tuesday in Baton Rouge. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

