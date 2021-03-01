Gov. Edwards set to announce next phase of coronavirus restrictions in Louisiana Tuesday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce plans for the next phase of coronavirus restrictions in Louisiana on Tuesday at 1 p.m. before getting his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Baton Rouge.

The latest orders are set to expire on Wednesday, March 3.

Last week, the governor said he would not be making a decision until after he gets a detailed briefing and recommendation from the Louisiana Department of Health and the Office of Public Health, but he did say he anticipates there will be “new features,” based on how the data appears to be trending.

That briefing took place on Monday. If those trends hold up, Edwards indicated he could issue a new emergency proclamation rather than extend the current Phase 2 orders and mask mandate, which have already been extended with modifications multiple times since the summer.

Edwards got his first dose of the vaccine on February 9, the same day he last extended the current coronavirus restrictions. On Tuesday, he will receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Our Lady of the Lake’s community vaccination site.

As of Monday, Louisiana had surpassed 1 million administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The LDH also reported 408 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 430,504. Another 20 deaths reported since Sunday brings the total statewide to 9,628.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which are a key indicator factored into the state’s reopening plans, have continued to steadily decline since early January. As of Sunday, there were 629 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 around the state. That is down from a peak of 2,069 in early January. Of those, 98 are in Northwest Louisiana hospitals.