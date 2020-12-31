Gov. Edwards set to hold 10 a.m. briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, with a sign language interpreter to his left, speaks at his latest briefing on COVID-19, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his final media briefing of the year on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 Thursday morning, including the latest on the state’s vaccine distribution efforts.

The briefing comes as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the highest number of daily cases to date that does not contain a backlog or multiple days of reporting, with 6,754 new cases statewide. The previous highest number of cases reported was 4,339 new cases on December 9.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state has continued to steadily rise since the day after Christmas, hitting yet another new eight-month high at 1,717 as of Tuesday. More than 7,000 people have died.

Thursday’s briefing also comes two days after the death of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow from complications of COVID-19, making him the first Congress member or member-elect to die from the coronavirus. Other sitting members have tested positive and recovered.

Edwards has announced he will order flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Letlow’s funeral.

New Orleans on Wednesday canceled New Year’s fireworks and told its bars and breweries that state pandemic restrictions mean they must close indoor seating as the positivity rate in the parish remained above 5% for a second week.

“Just as with other holidays this year, we’ve had to significantly adjust what New Year’s celebrations will look like in New Orleans,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a news release. “That means no large parties, no riverfront fireworks, and no spectators at the fleur-de-lis drop. Please stay at home and ring in the New Year safely with the members of your immediate household.”

Bars, breweries and adult entertainment can keep outdoor seating for up to 50 socially distanced people and drive-thru, takeout and curbside pickup.

According to Department of Health spokesman Sean Ellis, only three parishes — Winn, East Feliciana and East Carroll — currently meet the state requirement for indoor seating at such businesses.

Cantrell said New Orleans will still host the televised Central Time Zone “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” but no in-person viewing will be allowed for its musical performances and the descent of a giant fleur de lis at the Jax Brewery shopping mall in the French Quarter. New Orleans police will keep vehicles and pedestrians out of the area and will keep crowds from forming, the mayor said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.