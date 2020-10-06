Gov. Edwards set to hold 3 p.m. briefing on Hurricane Delta preparations

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state’s response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon on the state’s preparations for Hurricane Delta, which reached major Category 4 strength on Tuesday morning and is expected to reach the central Gulf of Mexico by Thursday.

The briefing is set to get underway at at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

