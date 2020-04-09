Gov. Edwards set to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 P.M. Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that he will be holding a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Friday, April 10.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. and it will be open to the media.
According to Gov. Edwards, as of Thursday, there were 18,283 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 702 deaths.
