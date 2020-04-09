Gov. Edwards set to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 P.M. Friday

1  of  2
LHSAA cancels all remaining Winter and Spring Sports due to coronavirus COVID-19 deaths top 711 in Louisiana one month since first case was confirmed
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a news conference to give an update on the presence and spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at GOHSEP in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that he will be holding a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Friday, April 10.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. and it will be open to the media.

According to Gov. Edwards, as of Thursday, there were 18,283 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 702 deaths.

