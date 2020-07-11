Gov. Edwards set to make announcement on COVID-19 response as cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to make an announcement Saturday afternoon on the state’s response to COVID-19 as cases rise by another 2,167 and 23 more deaths are reported.

Edwards will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The newly confirmed cases brought the statewide total to 76,803 on Saturday and 3,295 people have now died from the coronavirus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 19,199 tests reported to the state health department since Friday. Of those tests, 11.29 percent came back positive.

95 percent of the cases reported to the state Saturday were community spread, according to LDH. 35 percent of those were among individuals aged 29 and under.

Statewide, hospitalizations for the coronavirus rose by another 65 to 1,182. The number of patients on ventilators remains relatively flat, dropping by one to 121.

The number of hospitalizations in Region 7 rose to new heights on Saturday, climbing to 241.

164 of the new cases reported Saturday were in NWLA, including 63 in Caddo Parish and 35 more in Bossier. There are also 25 new cases reported in Natchitoches and 13 more in Sabine.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Caddo Parish rose to 247 Friday. The coroner’s office released an update Thursday night noting that the average age of those who have died rose to 72.9, with the oldest victim age 104 and youngest 22.

Bossier also added another death, bringing the total to 38.

As of noon Saturday, July 11, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 4,276 case(s) | 247 death(s) | 579 state tests | 69,515 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,254 case(s) | 38 death(s) | 261 state tests | 27,541 commercial tests

De Soto – 423 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 76 state tests | 5,758 commercial tests

Webster – 528 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 177 state tests | 8,554 commercial tests

Claiborne – 147 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 100 state tests | 2,680 commercial tests

Bienville – 261 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 219 state tests | 3,267 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 401 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 338 state tests | 5,223 commercial tests

Sabine – 194 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 188 state tests | 3,380 commercial tests

Red River – 78 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 59 state tests | 1,079 commercial tests

