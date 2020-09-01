Gov. Edwards shares ‘critically important’ reminder about coronavirus as Labor Day approaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards shared a reminder Tuesday from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that it is ‘critically important’ to be mindful of restrictions and mitigation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the Labor Day holiday approaches.

Edwards said Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx requested during the governors’ weekly call with the White House Coronavirus Task Force that they share the message with their home states.

“Dr. Birx encouraged all the governors to talk about Labor Day a little bit in advance and remind folks that the last surge that we experienced here in Louisiana and much of the country as well, particularly the Sunbelt, you can trace the surge in cases to the activity that occurred Memorial Day, which started the summer. Labor Day is the holiday that marks the end of the summer. And so what we’re trying to do is get in front of that holiday and remind people that it’s critically important that we not do things that are going to unnecessarily spread the virus, cause more people to contract it and eventually cause more hospitalizations and deaths.”

Those things include observing the statewide a mandatory mask order, frequent handwashing, staying socially distanced from people who are not immediate members of their households, staying home when sick, and limiting activity wherever possible.

He also noted that one of the most common sources of community-spread cases are small informal gatherings such as backyard barbecues, birthday parties, and the kinds of activities you would see on Labor Day.

Edwards said he expects a decision to be made an announced early next week on whether the state will remain in Phase 2 of reopening. The current order is set to expire on Friday, September 11.

On Monday, the governor also shared some positive news on word from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that the state has turned “yellow” when it comes to coronavirus cases, although there are still some parishes in the “red” and that the task force is recommending restrictions remain in place.

“We’re certainly doing better than we were a month and five and six weeks ago. We are now yellow and not red as a state as it relates to cases. We do have about 15 parishes, however, that remain red, either for case growth being more than 100 per 100,000 population over seven days or because they have a percent positivity that exceeds ten. So the ten-percent level is still exceeded in a number of our parishes.”

Gov. Edwards also announced during Tuesday’s Hurricane Laura briefing that new antigen tests are coming online that do not require electricity off-site laboratories to be processed and that the federal government is committing the first 50,000 of those tests to be sent to Louisiana to be used to monitor the spread of the virus as the state recovers from the storm disaster.

Edwards said the tests may also be used at shelters or at points of distribution that have been set up to hand out food, water, and tarps to those in need.

Testing is beginning to pick back up again after community testing sites were shut down ahead of and immediately following the hurricane. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 667 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 148,193 and total deaths to 4,787.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 17,036 tests reported to the state Tuesday, which is than four times the 4,039 tests reported on Monday, which Edwards noted was the lowest daily test count in “a very, very long time.”

According to LDH data, the last time daily test results reported were that low was in mid-June.

The Louisiana National guard is working to ramp up testing sites and 17 already up and running across the state. Those looking for information on those testing locations can call 211 or go to ldh.la.gov.

