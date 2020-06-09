Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2020 regular legislative session

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he has signed a list of bills into law from the 2020 Regular Legislative Session.

The bills that Gov. Edwards signed into law are:

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.