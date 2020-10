BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 265 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 170,878.

The latest update comes one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions would be extended through November 6. The restrictions had been set to expire Friday if Edwards didn’t act.